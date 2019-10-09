Sanjay's daughter Trishala pens emotional post for late beau

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala on Monday posted an emotional birthday post for her boyfriend, who died earlier this year.



"Not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don't think about you. Happy Birthday. I love you. Rest In Paradise. Love, Bella Mia," Trishala wrote on Instagram.



Along with the post, Tishala uploaded a picture in which she can be seen hugging her boyfriend.



In June, she announced the demise of her boyfriend via a social media post.



"My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia," she wrote.



Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child from his first wife Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 from a brain tumour.