Sanjeeda Shaikh shares BTS from Heeramandi to wish director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his special day

Sanjeeda Shaikh creates headlines with her impressive acting skills and memorable screen presences. From her stunning career in the television industry to significant roles in Hindi films, the actress has never failed to prove her talent.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 01:15
movie_image: 
Sanjeeda

MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Shaikh creates headlines with her impressive acting skills and memorable screen presences. From her stunning career in the television industry to significant roles in Hindi films, the actress has never failed to prove her talent. Lately, Sanjeeda has been making huge waves as she is all geared up for her next project, Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Bhansali. As the director turns a year older today (Feb 24), the actress writes a long note wishing him on his birthday.

Also read - Must read! Fighter: Sanjeeda Shaikh shares insight on acting alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was ‘Not difficult’; Here’s WHY!

A few minutes ago, the Ek Hasina Thi actress shared an unseen moment with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Heeramandi. Extending warm birthday wishes to the acclaimed filmmaker, Sanjeeda pens a long note. She writes, "You super human You are a gift for every actor and i got it You have made a lasting impact in my life Will never forget your kindness and patience."

She further adds, "Thankyou for always believing in me and pushing me to reach my full potential Thankyou for connecting me with myself on a deeper level Your dedication and love for your work is impeccable Stay you Nobody like you Happy birthday sir."

After Sanjeeda Shaikh shares the special post on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, fans wish the legendary filmmaker by taking to the comment section. In no time, several birthday wishes poured in. One of the comment reads, "Happy birthday to the Genius! Hi Sanjeeda, eagerly waiting for the series!" Many people react with heart emojis, showing their admiration for her and Bhansali's collaboration.

Sanjeeda Shaikh forayed into the film industry while enjoying her success in the telly world, too. She has appeared in several TV shows, including Ek Hasina Thi and Love Ka Hai Intezaar. Lately, the actress has been garnering praise for her performance in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. While Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are the leading faces of the movie, Sanjeeda Shaikh aced her role as well.

Also read - What! Sanjeeda Shaikh finally breaks her silence on dating rumors with Harshvardhan Rane

Speaking of her upcoming project, Sanjeeda has joined hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a yet-to-be-released eight-episode web series, Heeramandi. The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Sanjeeda Shaikh Sanjay Leela Bhansali Heeramandi Ek Hasina Thi Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 01:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Majari Mishra: Luck might not work for us every time
MUMBAI: When it comes to choosing professions, actress Manjari Mishra says that the support of our near and dear ones...
Anuj Kohli on being part of Do Dooni 4 Films's Dahej Daasi!
MUMBAI: Negative, toxic, and intriguing…this is how actor Anuj Kohli describes his role in the show Dahej Dassi. The...
Eklavya Sood talks about sharing the screen with Jennifer Winge in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani!
MUMBAI: Eklavya Sood, who is part of the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, is acting alongside actress Jennifer...
Prateek Kumar opens up on being part of Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi post-time leap
MUMBAI: Actor Prateek Kumar, who plays the role of Tanmay in the show Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, says that his...
Sherleen Dutt: The spotlight can be quite intense on actors’ personal lives
MUMBAI: When it comes to their personal lives, knowing what to share, when to share and where to share are key aspects...
Sheeba Akashdeep: I try to see what’s in fashion, but I won’t kill myself over it!
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sheeba Akashdeep says that while she is someone who keeps a check on what’s in...
Recent Stories
Sikander
Sikander Kher talks about her mother and actress Kirron Kher, who quit acting for his sake
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sikander
Sikander Kher talks about her mother and actress Kirron Kher, who quit acting for his sake
Anup
NSD graduate Anup Soni became Akshaye Khanna's acting coach, here's how
Kiara
Kiara Advani talks about her decision of marrying at the peak of her career
Sonam
Here's a peek into the luxurious and beautiful bungalow of Sonam Kapoor, worth ₹173 Crores
Chiyaan
Chiyaan Vikram: Inspiring! Father's journey from struggling actor to inspiration
Tiger
Tiger Shroff talks about his lineup in movies, confirms starring in Baaghi 4