Sanju wins the Highest Grossing Foreign Language Film Award

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sanju is still creating a buzz. The film won the Highest Grossing Foreign Language Award at the Australian International Movie Convention. The movie revolved around the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

The film competed with other foreign-language films from a number of countries including China and France. Film critic and movie analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the marvelous achievement of the movie quoting, '#Sanju wins Highest-Grossing Foreign Language Film Award at Australian International Movie Convention #AIMC... #Sanju was competing with #French, #Chinese, and other international cinema'.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is a multi-starrer flick with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, and Anushka Sharma playing pivotal roles.