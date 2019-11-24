Sanya Malhotra aka Babita Phogat of Dangal wishes Ritu Phogat on her big win in a “Dhakad” way!!

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra is a natural performer with an alluring onscreen presence. Having a penchant for uninhibited, unconventional roles has earned Sanya a definitive identity in Bollywood. Sanya who wrestled her way into the industry with her stellar portrayal as Babita Phogat will always be one of the most cherished characters. Upon the big win of Ritu Phogat, Sanya had really sweet wishes to pour in and we went down the memory lane with the ‘Dangal’ love!



The Phogat family holds a very special place in Sanya's life and when Ritu Phogat showed exemplary performance in her debut at MMA, Sanya couldn't contain her excitement on the marvelous victory! The actor recently took to her Instagram account to pour in wishes on her big win at the MMA saying, "Congratulations!! Bilkul Dhakad Fight!”.



Sanya exudes a certain level of self-worth and confidence. With her aspirations, talent, and sincerity, she is sure to excel in every character that comes her way. The viewers are looking forward to watching her on the big screen again.



On the work front, Sanya is all elated to play Anupama Banerjee in her upcoming project 'Shakuntala Devi', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan. Along with this, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu's untitled next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Both films are slated to release early next year.