Sanya Malhotra is all set to make her mark in a span of one year bringing an array of genres to us!

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra is no doubt is fine actress who always gives her audiences all the emotions the particular character feels. The actress is always seen playing strong on-screen characters.

With three big projects in the pipeline, we will be seeing Sanya ace various genres of films back to back one being an action comedy, a biopic followed by a dark comedy. Its truly exciting to see so much of varied content delivery from Sanya. It’s surely exciting to see Sanya in three different characters all different from each other

As interesting and fun it may sound, it is equally difficult as it requires Sanya to jump from one character to another leaving a lesser time for preparation for each character. But knowing Sanya by her body of work she has served the industry, we are sure to see some power packed performances from her.

Sanya following the schedule and taking us along for the journey is sharing insights of the prep, character looks, fun BTS which is keeping us intact for everything that is happening. We can surely say Sanya is going to ace it all!

On the work front, Sanya will be seen in Guneet Monga's Pagglait, Shakuntala Devi alongside Vidya Balan and Anurag Basu's LUDO.