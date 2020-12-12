Sanya Malhotra: Dance is a really good form of exercise

MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra agrees that it takes more than dancing to stay fit, but she adds that dancing is a good form of exercise, too.



"As a dancer I think obviously dance is really good but at the same time personally, I think it's very important to also do some sort of strength training with dance that you're doing because dance is just cardio and at the end of the day you also want to build muscles and not just lose out on muscles so that thing is something that I can understand," said Sanya.



Talking about the importance of a balanced meal, she said: "Also, it's very important to eat right, so everything goes hand-in-hand when it comes to fitness, so it's important to have some sort of cardio in your fitness routine whether it's dancing, walking, running and with that it's also important that you're working on your strength and you're also eating right kind of meals so the right amount of carbs and fats, basically a balanced meal."



"It's not that just by dancing you'll get fit, you have to keep everything in mind when it comes to fitness but yes dance is a really good form of exercise," she added.



Sanya will be next seen in "Pagglait", followed by her recently announced film "Meenakshi Sundareshwar".