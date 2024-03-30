Sanya Malhotra exudes happy vibes as she collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan again after 'Jawan'

Sanya Malhotra

MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra has teamed up with King Khan Shah Rukh Khan yet again, and this time, it is for an advertisement campaign. The advertisement marks their second collaboration after their successful stint in 'Jawan’, which garnered immense praise and went on to become one of the highest grossing films of 2023 at the box office. 

The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the advertisement shoot, which has left her fans' heart fluttering. In the video, Sanya is seen grooving to SRK's 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun' song from 'Yes Boss'. What makes the video even more special is the fact that the actress seen in a yellow dress, which is an exact same outfit as the one that was worn by Juhi Chawla in the original song. Ever since she posted the video, fans have been flooding the comment section with praises and compliments.

While we’re eager to see them more on screen together, Sanya is gearing up to surprise the audience with her upcoming projects. She will be seen in ‘Mrs’, which is going to be screened at Hawaii International Film Festival 2024.

