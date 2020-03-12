Sanya Malhotra feels grateful to receive a portrait of herself made by a fan!

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra has a busy 2020 lined up for herself with back to back projects. The actress has a tremendous fan following and is always being showered with love and kind gestures from her fans.

While on the set for a recent shoot, Sanya Malhotra was gifted a handmade sketched portrait of herself by a fan. The portrait perfectly captured the mixture of her bold and beautiful appearance. The actress felt grateful to receive such a meaningful gift from a fan. The actress thought it felt great to be acknowledged and adored by fans.

The actress has grown better and bigger with time and in 2020 is having a stellar line up of projects like Sanya is going to portray on-screen. Sanya’s upcoming projects include 'Shakuntala Devi' where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Anurag Basu's Ludo.

The audience of the Indian cinema has surely responded well to her work in the movie “Dangal” and “Badhai Ho” both of which rank among the highest-grossing Indian films. The actress proved that she has versatile acting skills having put up two completely different roles in both the movies.

Sanya Malhotra has surely developed a huge fan base entering the Indian film industry as an independent artist. This is just the beginning of her incline in the industry as she will have more powerful roles in the store for her.