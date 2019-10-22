News

Sanya Malhotra grooves to 'Ghungroo' song of 'War' in new video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Oct 2019 06:13 PM

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who is famous for her dancing skills, is "obsessed" with the song "Ghungroo" from the film "War", and has now set the dancefloor on fire grooving on the number.

Sanya on Monday took to Twitter, where she shared a video of her dancing on the number.

"Obsessed with this song! Choreographed by @shazebsheikh #notsorandomdancingfit #ghungrootootgaye #shazebsheikhchoreography," Sanya captioned the clip.

Earlier this month, Sanya had shared a video where she was seen dancing to actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's iconic number "Humko aaj kal hai intezaar" from the film "Sailaab".

On the acting front, Sanya will be seen alongside Vidya Balan in "Shakuntala Devi" biopic.

While Vidya will play the title role, Sanya will be seen essaying her daughter.

Tags > Sanya Malhotra, grooves, Ghungroo, war, new video, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
22 Oct 2019 06:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated this week amongst the guys?
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Cast of Sand Ki Aankh and Made in China on The...

Cast of Sand Ki Aankh and Made in China on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Manish Naggdev
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi

past seven days