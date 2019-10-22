Sanya Malhotra grooves to 'Ghungroo' song of 'War' in new video

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who is famous for her dancing skills, is "obsessed" with the song "Ghungroo" from the film "War", and has now set the dancefloor on fire grooving on the number.

Sanya on Monday took to Twitter, where she shared a video of her dancing on the number.

"Obsessed with this song! Choreographed by @shazebsheikh #notsorandomdancingfit #ghungrootootgaye #shazebsheikhchoreography," Sanya captioned the clip.

Earlier this month, Sanya had shared a video where she was seen dancing to actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's iconic number "Humko aaj kal hai intezaar" from the film "Sailaab".

On the acting front, Sanya will be seen alongside Vidya Balan in "Shakuntala Devi" biopic.

While Vidya will play the title role, Sanya will be seen essaying her daughter.