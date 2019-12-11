News

Sanya Malhotra has a message for all her young fans

MUMBAI: The Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra has created an alcove for herself with her applaudable performances and ingenious character portrayals in just a bunch of movies has another surprise for us! 

In a recent interview, Sanya shared words of wisdom for all her young female fans. The actress said, "I want to tell them that it’s okay if your hair is not normal if it’s not silky, straight, and whatever. It’s just okay. It’s nice to be... well, different,” 

The star continues by saying, "I love my curly hair. I don’t really straighten it out or experiment with my looks so much. I am glad that I am an actor but in my personal life, I don’t like to do anything to my hair. In films, it’s so much fun that you can look like a different person altogether,”

Sanya exudes a certain level of self-worth and confidence. Given her choice of films and the varied characters she has played so far, the actress is sure to take everyone by storm with this one (Shakuntala Devi).

On the work front, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu's untitled next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Both films are slated to release early next year. The actress also recently announced her upcoming project 'Pagglait' with Guneet Monga & Ekta Kapoor and has been shooting for the same in Lucknow.

