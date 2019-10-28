Sanya Malhotra on how routines are important for her

Actress Sanya Malhotra impressed the audience with her power-packed performance in Dangal, The actress talks about how she maintains her sanity through her professional life. She is one of the fittest actresses and often combines yoga and dance as part of her routine to stay fit. Recently, the actress opened about how dance and yoga have helped her keep herself on track.

When asked if yoga and dance are part of any principles that she follows, Sanya shares, "There is no principle that I follow, but I think I like to follow a routines like I have a proper morning routine that I do & it just keeps me on track and my routine changes with my work obviously if am shooting my routine also changes with that but there are set of things that I do almost every day its like I work out every day I am active if I am not going to the gym then I make sure I something or the other at home there's one thing that is keeping me sane is meditation or just being with my self for 15 to 20 or half n hour a day where I don't do anything I just sit alone with my self which just really helps me be aligned with my work and I think its the only thing that is keeping me happy and sane with this caustic profession that I have chosen for myself."

Sanya Malhotra seeps into the skin of the character and doesn't leave her actual self out of them. The actress retains her character's versatility, keeping us connected with her story.

Recently, the actress shared her first look from 'Shakuntala Devi' on Instagram and fans just cannot stop gushing over how adorable she looks- cute, adorable, different and well, so much more!

On the work front, Sanya is all set to share her screen space with Vidya Balan and slip into the character of Anupma Banerjee in her upcoming project, Shakuntala Devi which is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film will have a summer 2020 release.