Sanya Malhotra lives to create experiences worth remembering

26 Jan 2020 07:00 PM

Actress Sanya Malhotra enjoys to pack her bags and hit the road. She says she is someone who lives for creating experiences worth remembering.

The "Badhaai Ho" actress has many films in her kitty like "Ludo", "Shakuntala Devi" and "Pagglait" but she manages to find time for travelling.

She was recently spotted at various locations of Doha.

Reminiscing on her trip to Doha, Sanya shared: "I am an avid traveler and someone who lives for creating experiences worth remembering. I go on a lot of trips, be it for work or for a vacation."

"However, this trip to Doha is truly unforgettable as my journey with Qatar Airways itself was so warm and the hospitality was absolutely amazing. I love shopping and adventure and Qatar offered both and helped me make memories that I would never forget," she added.

