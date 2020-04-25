Sanya Malhotra salutes everyone working on the frontline’s in this pandemic and has a message for them

MUMBAI: The pandemic has truly bought the world to a standstill and staying at home is the need of the hour. However, some people are still working outside the comfort of their homes in order to fight against Covid-19. Sanya Malhotra expresses her gratitude towards them.

Sanya shares, "All those frontline workers, doctors, nurses and essential service professionals who are putting their lives at stake for us, I salute your efforts and determination towards the citizen and the nation."

Adding a social message for one and all Sanya further adds, "This only goes on to bring us a message that we must cooperate with all these workers and stay at home, until this pandemic is eradicated”

During these tough times, we need to work as one and fight together to eradicate the problem from its roots. This is the time where the the quote "United we stand, divided we fall" fits the situation and we must be one. Sanya Malhotra is putting out a strong message and using her influence in a positive manner.

On the work front, Sanya has a stellar line ups of projects being 'Shakuntala Devi' where the actress will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Anurag Basu’s Ludo.