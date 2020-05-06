News

Sanya Malhotra shares a new ‘corny’ dance video and we are totally stunned!

By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 03:28 PM

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra, no doubt is a fine actress who has carved a niche for herself. She has a strong hold in the industry with the performances she has brought live on screen. During this lockdown period, the actress has been spending her time dancing away and has shared quite a few clips of herself dancing.

Sanya's moves are totally wanting us to start dancing and we are stunned, looking at those moves and grooves. Sharing an all new video of her dance moves, the actress says, "belated happy world dance day ?

@parrisgoebel choreography on #corny"

