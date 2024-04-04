Sanya Malhotra shares sneak-peek of her Thailand vacation

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 16:40
movie_image: 
Sanya

MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra recently went on a vacation to unwind herself after a hectic work schedule. The actress was in Thailand, and recently, she took to her social media handles to share glimpses of her vacation. Sanya shared a couple of pictures. While in one picture she was seen enjoying a perfect sunset in a brown bikini, she was also seen getting indulged in Thai boxing, famously called Mauy Thai. The video sure took her fans back to Sanya’s days in Dangal. Looking at her form and precision, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actress is fit for yet another actioner. 

As soon as she shared pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heap of praises. Many of her fans called her “flawless”, while others praised her for her acting skills.

Sanya became an actress to look up to with her back-to-back award-winning performances in 2023. While 'Jawan' became a blockbuster at the box office, she received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for ‘Kathal’. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of ‘Mrs’, helmed by Arati Kadav. Recently, the film was showcased at the esteemed Hawaii International Film Festival 2024!
 

Sanya Malhotra Dangal JAWAN Arati Kadav Kathal Dadasaheb Phalke TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 16:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mehndi Wala Ghar SPOILER: PLANNING! Mauli tries to gather evidence against Manas
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria delights her fans with blissful moments from her wedding reception
MUMBAI : Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria, who played the part of Goddess Parvati is married to a...
Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, shares her excitement as fans shower her with love and appreciation on the show Jhanak!
MUMBAI:Star Plus has always brought immensely entertaining shows to the audience with a different story and a different...
Pranati Rai Prakash makes our head turns with this super hot photoshoot
MUMBAI : Actress Pranati Rai Prakash has been winning the heart ofcdans over the time with her acting contribution and...
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad
MUMBAI : Actress Raashi Khanna has been getting lot of love and winning more and more hearts of fans with her acting...
Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge: Shocking! The Great Khali loses his cool breaks stuffs on the sets; leaves Huma Qureshi worried
MUMBAI : Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge  is a new reality show and it began just two weeks back; the audience have...
Recent Stories
Raashii Khanna
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Raashii Khanna
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad
Vedang
Vedang Raina Talks About Landing Reggie Mantle Role in The Archie's Debut - Casting Twist
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Here comes the teaser of the upbeat groovy track! The first song 'Kamsin Kali' from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2! All set to release tomorrow!
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone heads Muscat to shoot for her next film with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva
Janhvi Janhvi
5 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed the High Slit Look With Their Signature Style
raashii khanna
The Sabarmati Report: Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in this new photo shoot