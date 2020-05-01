Sanya Malhotra talks about the hustle-bustle of shooting 3 films together!

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra is an actress who enlivens characters on-screen with her breath-taking acting skills. She has bagged an amazing array of roles in upcoming films like 'Shakuntala Devi' where the actress will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, There’s also Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Ludo.

Expressing how she felt about having such a slammed year, the actress commented on shooting simultaneously for her three films and switching characters, she said “I was shooting for Shakuntala Devi, Pagglait and Ludo simultaneously. I was losing my mind and I envy actors who can snap in and out of characters easily. It takes a really long time for me to do that."

The actress further added "When I was shooting for Photograph, I became Miloni (her character in the film) when I am really not like her. I became reticent and introverted.” Sanya's film 'Photograph', required her to play the character of Miloni, who is a shy and an introverted character, posing as a fiance of a street photographer, played alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Despite of her difficulties, Sanya Malhotra chooses to face her challenges head on and adapts to varied characters, which really exhibits her blazing dedication and fiery passion. Even though the actress is up to ears in work with three films in the pipeline, she will surely be delivering stunning characters to the audience, since she is dedicated to do so and likes to take up challenges!