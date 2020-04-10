Sanya Malhotra is utilizing her time efficiently during the lock-down. Find out what she is doing!

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra is an actress who really puts in her all while acting and breathes life into the variety of characters. Taking to the current situation, the actress reveals to her audience how she chooses to spend time during the lock-down caused due to the epidemic.

Sanya is making most of the lock-down period, she says ”It is a good time to pursue your hobbies. I love dancing and I used to hardly get the time to dance on a regular basis. I have also been working out a lot. Since we are locked up inside our houses, it's very easy to get bored and feel anxious. I make sure that I start engaging in some sort of activity even if it means dancing before the mirror”.

The actress impels us to stay at home and stay safe during the lock. At the same time, the actor persuades us to utilize our time well and spend it productively.

She has been a source of inspiration and a beacon of hope during these perilous times. Prior to this, she had expressed her concern about those daily wage workers who are most affected by the lock-down and suggested that we remedy this wrong and help them to prevent their suffering by extending our support.

On the work front, the actress has an awe-striking set of characters she is going to deliver to us soon. Sanya’s upcoming projects include 'Shakuntala Devi' where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Anurag Basu’s Ludo.