Saptrishi Ghosh on playing a cop in Victor Mukherjee's 'Lakadbaggha'

'Tere Bin Jiya Jaye Na' actor Saptrishi Ghosh is quite excited about playing a cop in Victor Mukherjee's 'Lakadbaggha'. He talks about the association with the director, his role, and about the support he got from his father to follow his passion for acting.
MUMBAI: 'Tere Bin Jiya Jaye Na' actor Saptrishi Ghosh is quite excited about playing a cop in Victor Mukherjee's 'Lakadbaggha'. He talks about the association with the director, his role, and about the support he got from his father to follow his passion for acting.

"I've worked with Victor Mukherjee a couple of times before for the web series 'Babbar Ka Tabbar', 'Love Lust' and 'Confusion'. He is a good friend, and we have a mutual admiration club. He called me one evening and told me about the film he is making and he wants me to play the cop. Although, initially, I was apprehensive," he says.

Talking about his role in 'Lakadbaggha', the actor says that the character did not require much preparation. Though, he says that he asked the director if a certain kind of body language or tone for dialogue delivery is needed to play this role.

"Victor, in fact, told me that he wants me to keep it as natural as possible. In fact, this cop was slightly different because he's different. Coincidentally, the name of my character also happens to be Saptrishi. I even asked Victor why he named him Saptrishi and he said that he couldn't think of any other name except this. So that's one thing that made me comfortable," shares the actor.

Saptrishi is also a voiceover artist. However, acting has always been his first love.

Saptrishi thanks his family for their support so far. "My father, who is no longer with us, has always been supportive. I wish he could see my film this time. But then wherever he is, I'm sure he's blessing me. So, I got a job in Dubai and was supposed to go there when I decided to become an actor and full-fledged voice-over artist. I still remember the long discussion with dad when he told me to follow my heart and gave me his blessings."

"He also said that I must always remember that I don't have any godfather. I have to do everything on my own, work hard and work on my talent and depend on my luck."

"I probably would have been a software engineer, because that was my qualification, or maybe a marketing executive and settled in the US or UK by now. Though, I'm very happy being an artist. And when your passion is your profession, there is no looking back. So yes, it's been a fantastic journey till now, and I'm looking for great times ahead," he wraps up.

SOURCE: IANS

