Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh: Four underrated actors who're great performers

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 14:51
movie_image: 
Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh

MUMBAI: Bollywood is a funny place to be. Sometimes it takes just one film to get registered, and sometimes it takes decades to find the spotlight you deserve. Today, we're looking at four actors who're going to light up the silver screen in 2024 with their presence and performance but are quite underrated stars of Bollywood. 

Ali Fazal: Just one scene in '3 Idiots', and Ali Fazal became a familiar name among the masses. However, it took him long time to get registered beyond being the '3 Idiots' guy. His acting prowess came to limelight with 'Fukrey' but unfortunately, the popular film didn't fetch him as many opportunities as expected. Interestingly, while he is underrated in Bollywood, the actor is touching new heights of success in Hollywood. 

Saqib Saleem: From his debut film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' to Ranveer Singh-starrer '83', Saqib Saleem has often proved his mettle as a performer. In '83', we saw him playing Mohinder Amarnath, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he was perfect to the T, which is a proof enough to why this underrated star needs attention from Bollywood as well as audience. On OTT, Saqib shined with 'Crackdown' franchise, and now in 2024, people are eagerly waiting to see him in Citadel's Indian version, which will also star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

Harshvardhan Rane: While he made his acting debut with a Telugu film in 2010, Harshvardhan Rane didn't strike gold in Bollywood until 'Sanam Teri Kasam', which released in 2016. He became a sensation, a heartthrob overnight. The film might not have minted moolahs at the box office but everyone had their eyes on him. However, he wasn't seen as often audience would've wanted to see him. It wouldn't be wrong to say that whenever he came on screen, he demanded attention, which the audience witnessed with ’Taish’, ‘Tara Vs Bilal’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’.

Amit Sadh: After ruling television screens, Amit Sadh made a name for himself in Bollywood with 'Kai Po Che'. He went on to impress audience with his appearance in ‘Sultan’, ‘Sarkar 3’, ‘Gold’ and even ‘Shakuntala Devi'. While he has often proved his mettle as an actor, not many opportunities have given him the credit he deserved.

Saqib Saleem Ali Fazal Harshvardhan Rane Amit Sadh 3 Idiots Fukrey Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge Ranveer Singh 83 Mohinder Amarnath Sanam Teri Kasam Taish Haseen Dillruba 'Kai Po Che Shakuntala Devi Sarkar 3 Gold Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 14:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
MUMBAI : In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 we got to watch Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani steal the show. The movie was...
Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University
MUMBAI: Renowned singer Daler Mehndi joins forces with UPES University's initiative 'Shakti' to mark International...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma gets greeted by a fan on the sets of the show; shares BTS visuals!
MUMBAI : Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in...
International Women’s Day 2024: Here’s A Look At Strong Character Portrayals By Sanya Malhotra
MUMBAI: From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Kathal’, Sanya Malhotra's journey has been nothing short of an inspiration. When actresses...
Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra sort out their differences and party together; Chopra actress invites Ankita for her home party
MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were two very strong contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17.Since the beginning...
Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat in deep shock; mourns the loss of Late actress Dolly Sohi
MUMBAI : Dolly Sohi who played the role of Srishti Mukherjee in the show Jhanak has sadly passed away.The news came as...
Recent Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
Daler Mehndi
Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University
International Women
International Women’s Day 2024: Here’s A Look At Strong Character Portrayals By Sanya Malhotra
Laapataa ladies
Laapataa ladies: Kiran Rao on Aamir Khan backing the movie - Exclusive
Madgaon Express
Did you know? After the trailer of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express', commuters are excited to travel from Madgaon Express!
Baipan Bhaari Deva
Following the stupendous success of Baipan Bhari Deva, Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde to kindle the magic with another celebration of womanhood - AAIPAN BHARI DEVA