Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh: Four underrated actors who're great performers

MUMBAI: Bollywood is a funny place to be. Sometimes it takes just one film to get registered, and sometimes it takes decades to find the spotlight you deserve. Today, we're looking at four actors who're going to light up the silver screen in 2024 with their presence and performance but are quite underrated stars of Bollywood.

Ali Fazal: Just one scene in '3 Idiots', and Ali Fazal became a familiar name among the masses. However, it took him long time to get registered beyond being the '3 Idiots' guy. His acting prowess came to limelight with 'Fukrey' but unfortunately, the popular film didn't fetch him as many opportunities as expected. Interestingly, while he is underrated in Bollywood, the actor is touching new heights of success in Hollywood.

Saqib Saleem: From his debut film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' to Ranveer Singh-starrer '83', Saqib Saleem has often proved his mettle as a performer. In '83', we saw him playing Mohinder Amarnath, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he was perfect to the T, which is a proof enough to why this underrated star needs attention from Bollywood as well as audience. On OTT, Saqib shined with 'Crackdown' franchise, and now in 2024, people are eagerly waiting to see him in Citadel's Indian version, which will also star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Harshvardhan Rane: While he made his acting debut with a Telugu film in 2010, Harshvardhan Rane didn't strike gold in Bollywood until 'Sanam Teri Kasam', which released in 2016. He became a sensation, a heartthrob overnight. The film might not have minted moolahs at the box office but everyone had their eyes on him. However, he wasn't seen as often audience would've wanted to see him. It wouldn't be wrong to say that whenever he came on screen, he demanded attention, which the audience witnessed with ’Taish’, ‘Tara Vs Bilal’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’.

Amit Sadh: After ruling television screens, Amit Sadh made a name for himself in Bollywood with 'Kai Po Che'. He went on to impress audience with his appearance in ‘Sultan’, ‘Sarkar 3’, ‘Gold’ and even ‘Shakuntala Devi'. While he has often proved his mettle as an actor, not many opportunities have given him the credit he deserved.