Saqib Saleem: Comedy teaches you to live in the moment

MUMBAI: Actor Saqib Saleem, who has done roles across genres in films, feels comedy is the genre that teaches an actor to live in the moment, because spontaneity is an important element of a comic performance.

Saqib tried comedy in the recent OTT film, "Comedy Couple" that cast him as a stand-up comedian. The Nachiket Samant directorial also featured Shweta Basu Prasad, Rajesh Tailang, and Pooja Bedi.

"One of the most important things I have learned playing a stand-up comedian in 'Comedy Couple' is how to live in the moment. I think comedy teaches you, as we keep saying, it is all about timing. When stand-up comedians perform before a live audience, they also interact with them. So, at times, based on the reaction of an audience, one can crack a few more jokes spontaneously. I leant how to catch those moments, be spontaneous and yet make things look effortless. Perhaps that is the reason I am kind of tempted to try my hand in stand-up comedy!" Saqib told IANS.

While the actor went through the videos of many popular Indian stand-up comedians for the role, he said: "I think most of our comic artistes are superb. Whether it is Zakir Khan, Kaneez Surkha, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Vir Das, or Kenny Sebastian, among others, they are so much fun to watch! I mostly follow Indian comedians and, who knows, someday I might try my hand at stand-up comedy."

Stand-up comedy has been such an integral part of pop culture in India. So much so, not only have several digital shows and series been made featuring stand-up comedians, several actors like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha have also given the pop art form a shot.