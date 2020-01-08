Sara Ali Khan is all set to take over 2020 with her upcoming next!

MUMBAI: If you think, you have been seeing a lot of Sara Ali Khan lately, you are not wrong. Having created an impact with her power-packed debut and entertaining second performance, Sara has been the talk of the town ever since.

The actress is all set to take over Bollywood once again with her upcoming flick which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will see Kartik Aaryan star alongside the actress, the movie is slated to release on Valentine's day 2020.

Even though the actress had no release in 2019, Sara was the talk of the town. She won several accolades for her stellar debut with Kedarnath which was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit.

All through the year, the actress also featured on several magazine covers and every time she did, she left the fans spellbound. Sara is ahead of the game, and that might give her a leg up on other impressive young actresses who are also looking to make an impact today. Due to her amazing work so far and her ability to be at her dramatic best, Sara is winning hearts all over.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan.