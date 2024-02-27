Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted filming for Metro In Dino in Delhi NCR; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI :The eagerness surrounding Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, featuring a star-studded cast has taken another turn as the film experiences a postponed release date. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh contribute to the ensemble, heightening the anticipation for the movie.

Sara and Aditya recently wrapped up their schedules for the film. The duo shot separately in popular places like Connaught Place, Mandi House, Hauz Khas and even shot some scenes on the metro in Gurugram. Reportedly the duo have been shooting for some romantic scenes for a week and some glimpses were seen of the two stars. Sara is seen in a chequered dress while Aditya is seen in a brown jacket.

Check out their video here;

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd, Metro...In Dino boasts direction by Anurag Basu and music by Pritam. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

Initially slated for release on 29th March 2024, Metro...In Dino has now pushed its release to a later date, with the new premiere scheduled for 13th September 2024.

