Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan set major sibling goals

The undisputed sibling duo of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan often set their relationship goals with their social media posts. And, whenever possible, they show to the world how strong their bond is. From going on trips to working out in the gym, this sibling duo loves to do things together in their free time. And, Sara often shared love-filled notes for her brother on Instagram that instantly make people gush. Both the star kids have quite a following on social media and several fan pages of the two Pataudis share regular updates about them.

Whenever an occasion comes, the brother-sister duo deck up to click frame-worthy photos. And, as soon as the pics surface online, netizens make them go viral. On other days, they leave their house for cycling or other fitness activities. As both of them are fitness enthusiasts, they are often spotted together on jogs and runs.

Take a look at 10 photos and videos of Sara and Ibrahim that are pure goals.

On Bhai Dooj, Sara shared a special post for her brother. While sharing stunning photos, the actress wrote, "Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj Missing you my Iggy Potter Can’t wait to bully you again and [soon]."

Brother- sister duo always make sure that they support each other. Similarly, Sara and Ibrahim stand for one another when needed. In a post, she spoke it out loud. "I always got your back," she wrote. Check out the photo shared with this caption below:

Fitness freaks Sara and Ibrahim got together for a yoga session. Here's a photo.

On Raksha Bandhan, Ibrahim shared an adorable photo and wrote, "Stronger together." Check it out below

In another Raksha Bandhan post, Sara shared a video to show how Ibrahim teases her. "When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it Happy Rakhi to all," she captioned the video. Check it out here:

Sara loves to make 'knock knock' jokes and Ibrahim always listens to her jokes. In another video, Sara can be telling another joke to Ibrahim. "Throwback to when you could... But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking,the photo caption read.

Oozing out elegance, royalty and class, the two posed for the lens. The photo featured on a magazine cover. Check it out below:

Well, the brother-sister duo is unarguably the hottest in town and from their posts or each other and we can make out that there is between them.

