Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan are simply too good in this knock-knock video

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan created a storm with her debut film Kedarnath, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She is perhaps the youngest actor to have so many coveted brands to her name, so early in her career.

Sara might be just three films old but has already created a niche for herself in Bollywood and also commands a huge fan following across the nation and on social media. The Pataudi girl is also one of the favourites of the paparazzi and frequently makes headlines for the smallest thing she is seen doing.

Sara is currently under home quarantine and following all the rules during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The diva is active on social media with her brother Ibrahim, and they frequently set sibling goals.

Her brother Ibrahim has also garnered a good fanbase for himself.

The duo is back once again with another hilarious knock-knock game video.

Have a look.

In the video, Sara can be seen saying "knock knock" to which Ibrahim said "Who's there." Sara followed this up with a "Tank", when Ibrahim asked, Sara said, "You're welcome." Sara then explained her brother the punchline as he initially did not get it. Similarly, she shared another joke whose punchline was, "I'm good, Hawai who?". Sara captioned the post, For now, we all live under a rock. All of us- the nerd, the jock. In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock #knockout."

Well, this makes us want to see more of them.

On the professional front, the actress has been roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in the comedy-drama Coolie No. 1, which has been directed by David Dhawan. It has been co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani and also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and others in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. Coolie No. 1 is slated to be released on May 1, 2020. However, it may now be pushed further owing to the situation created by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

