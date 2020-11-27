Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal to star in The Immortal Ashwatthama?, READ MORE

MUMBAI: The Simmba girl, Sara Ali Khan is leaving no stone unturned to bounce back after her last offering Love Aaj Kal, the Diva is signing films upon films these days. The actress is currently gearing up for romantic comedy, Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The film was earlier supposed to release in May this year but the pandemic forced the makers to postpone the release. And now, the film is all set to release on Christmas Eve on an OTT platform. Meanwhile, coming back to Sara singing films, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sara is in talks for the female lead opposite Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama. Yes, you heard that right. The buzz around the Vicky Kaushal starrer has been quite high already and with reports of Sara's joining, we bet the buzz will grow furthermore. Plus, we would get to see a new on-screen pair in the B-town.

While the heartthrob has already begun his prep for the role, Sara is said to sign the film in the next fortnight, as per the sources Sara's character has an interesting mythological arc to it. She is expected to sign within a fortnight and will start prepping from early next year, It will be shot over a span of 80-90 days at multiple locations in India and abroad such as Greece, New Zealand, Japan, and Namibia, with plenty of time devoted to post-production as it will have a lot of visual effects for which Aditya has been collaborating with studios in the West.

Earlier, it was reported that the Masaan actor would undergo some intense training to look fit as the mythological character. "Vicky will train in various Mixed Martial Arts, with focus on Krav Maga and Jujutsu. The horse-riding training for Takht will come in handy here too, while lessons in sword and spear fighting and archery are also on the agenda," a source had told the daily. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Coolie No. 1, Sara also has Atrangi Re. As per the reports, Vicky has Sardar Udham Singh, Maneckshaw biopic, an untitled Vijay Krishna Acharya comedy already.

