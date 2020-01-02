News

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim give sibling goals

MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her vacation with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and the postcard worthy moments have gone viral on the Internet.

Sara and Ibrahim are on a vacation in Maldives, and they welcomed 2020 with a splash.

Recently, the "Simmba" star posted a series of postcard-worthy pictures on Instagram. In the images, Sara is chilling in the blue waters with Ibrahim.

"When feeling blue isn't a bad thing," she wrote along with the photographs.

She shared more pictures from the vacation, writing "Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast. If only days like this could last".

On the film front, Sara will soon be seen in the remake of "Coolie No. 1" with Varun Dhawan and in director Imtiaz Ali's sequel to "Love Aaj Kal".

