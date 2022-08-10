Sara Ali Khan checks out to Delhi for the next schedule of Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak

Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak

MUMBAI :Sara Ali Khan is buzzing with activity as she has a tight schedule with multiple projects lined up. Amidst fulfilling her varied work commitments Sara Ali Khan was seen checking off to Delhi for the next schedule of Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak'.

The actress is also seen promoting 'Gaslight' off lately which is all set to release on 31st March 2023 on Hotstar. She was seen leaving for Delhi for her second shoot schedule of Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak'.

The shutter big spotted the actress at the airport and she was seen dressing up comfortably and casually. As she chose a cute white crop top paired with light blue ripped jeans and stylish sneakers. She had her hair beautifully cascading down her shoulder, which gave off a casual and carefree feeling.

 The no makeup look exuded natural beauty and made her look as refreshing as the breath of fresh air. Her casual yet stylish appearance suited her easy going demeanor, which is adored by her fans.

The actress posted a boomerang on the story where she was seen blowing flying kisses to the camera as she departed to Delhi. It was captioned as "Bye Bye Mumbai
Time to

Sara Ali Khan has been setting trends and expressing her sense of style with her relaxed yet stylish outfits. She always looks effortlessly gorgeous in every outfit she chooses to carry. She is loved by her fans for her relatability and carefree personality and not to forget her chic outfits!

On the work front, she will be next seen in Pavan Kirpalani's 'Gaslight' which is stated to be released on 31st March 2023, Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', Ae Watan Mere Watan, Laxman Utekar next opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Sara Ali Khan Gaslight Murder Mubarak Pavan Kirpalani
