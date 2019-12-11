News

Sara Ali Khan completes one year in Bollywood; here are some of her achievements

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
11 Dec 2019 08:34 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising young stars of Bollywood. The actor, who made her film debut with Kedarnath in 2018, has worked with some leading filmmakers already.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share that Kedarnath has completed a year since its release.

Sara wrote a long note and thanked everyone who helped in her first film. She wrote, 'I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this! Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film the industry for a year now! #jaibholenath.'

Apart from this, here are some achievements of Sara Ali Khan in this one year.

The popular young actress in just one year

• Has 11+ brand endorsements

• Already has 15 million + Instagram followers

• 1 hit, 1 blockbuster, and 2+ good projects in hand

 

Tags > Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood, Kedarnath, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

