Sara Ali Khan Enacts Alia Bhatt’s Famous Gully Boy Dialogue; Cute Or Over-The-Top?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2020 04:02 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan was last in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, also starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of Coolie No 1, in which she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is a reboot of the 1995 film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was a superhit and also won big at the recently held Filmfare Awards. The film released last year, but some of the scenes are still etched in our minds. One of the scenes we just can’t get out of our heads has to be the one where Alia threatens, 'Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu-gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko (If she gets cosy with my boyfriend, I will beat her up)'. Now, Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan has enacted the same dialogue, and she nailed it.

In a video that is going viral on social media, we can see Sara being asked to recreate the dialogue with two-three variations, with a mannequin placed in front of her.

Netizens were divided, and while some thought she was adorable, many thought she was over the top. Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

