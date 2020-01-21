Sara Ali Khan to essay the role of a rustic Bihari girl opposite Dhanush

MUMBAI: For those of us who were wondering what happened to the great bromance between filmmaker Aanand Rai and Tamil star Dhanush after they collaborated on Ranjhaana 6 years ago, here comes reason to rejoice.

Anand and Dhanush are coming together for the former’s next directorial, which is said to be a quirky, edgy, and dark romance with plenty of humour.

Interestingly, Dhanush’s leading lady in this untitled film would be Sara Ali Khan, who will do a complete image makeover. Sara plays a rustic Bihari girl, and it won’t be about just getting into a florid saree and indulging in loud behaviour.

Sara will attend acting workshops to get into the skin of her Bihari character. She will also be tutored the nuances of Bhojpuri by a voice coach.

It seems that early in her career, Sara has decided to be more adventurous than her father Saif Ali Khan ever thought of being in his initial days.

On the work front, Sara is currently been seen promoting her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal, which has Kartik Aaryan opposite her and is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

