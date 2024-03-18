Sara Ali Khan expresses her passion for promoting Indian fashion, here's what she's has to say

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one Bollywood actress who has effortlessly rocked various Indian outfits on multiple occasions. While she looks stunning in all types of attire, her beauty truly shines when she embraces a traditional look. In a recent interview, the talented actress expressed her deep affection for Indian fashion and emphasized her commitment to promoting it.

Recently during a conversation with IANS at a fashion event, Sara Ali Khan praised Indian fashion and said that every public figure has a responsibility to promote it. She said that Indian clothes are incredibly comfortable to wear on a daily basis. "Their western version is co-ord sets and the world seems to have really embraced that style too,” she added.

Sara further mentioned, “More than anything, as public figures, it is our duty to promote our culture at a fashion and clothing level as well, so that everyone else can get inspired and influenced.”

The actress keeps comfort on top when it comes to fashion. Talking about it, she said that she believes in wearing what makes her feel good. Sharing her love for simple clothes, she said, "I like to keep things simple and that’s why I love wearing simple kurtas,”

Sara Ali Khan's latest film Murder Mubarak started streaming on Netflix on March 15. Directed by Homi Adajania, the mystery thriller also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and more.

Her next film Ae Watan Mere Watan is a patriotic movie set in the Pre-Independence era. Sara plays the role of a freedom fighter named Usha Mehta in the film who heavily contributed to getting India the freedom from Britishers. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and more. The film will start streaming on March 21 on Prime Video.

After this, Sara will seen in Anurag Basu's much-awaited theatrical release Metro: In Dino. Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta, the film is slated to release on September 13, 2024.

Credits - Pinkvilla





