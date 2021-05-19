Sara Ali Khan gets compared with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore in this swimwear; have a look

MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan is no doubt proving herself to be a better actor with every movie. The actress no doubt is trying to make her mark in Bollywood with her acting, and she has indeed made her strong mark in the heart and mind of the fans. Ever since her debut with the movie Kedarnath the actress showed her potential. And the fans all over never leave the chance to shower their love towards the actress and keeps on sharing her posts.

Well having said that today we have come across an amazing picture of the actress shared by the fans, where she was seen twinning with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore in swim wear.

This picture shared by the fans is getting a lot of love on social media and no doubt both the actresses are the perfect attraction of their time, what are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front actress Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan which was an OTT release, and she will be next seen in the movie Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

