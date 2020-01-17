Sara Ali Khan gets emotional while talking about Imtiaz Ali at the trailer launch

MUMBAI: The trailer of Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal is out now and at the trailer launch event, Sara opened up about her experience working with Imtiaz Ali.

Sara shared, “It has been a dream come true to work with Imtiaz sir. He is such a warm, gentle and nurturing person. He knows exactly what he wants, and knows, at least in my case, how to get it from me. I am stammering today because I cannot believe that I have had the opportunity to work with him.”

Sara also recalled the first time she met Imtiaz Ali and how he has been a teacher to her and adds, “I still remember the day I met him in New Delhi when I was feeling terrible after giving a bad shot, and Imtiaz sir told me that I should feel that way. So, he knows how to tell you how you should feel, and that taught me a lot.”

After Love Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan which the audience is already looking forward to.

Ever since her debut with Kedarnath, Sara has been creating headlines. With her next Simmba as well, the actress charted another blockbuster with two back to back successes. Hailed as the buzz girl of Bollywood for her wide popularity, Sara is all set to yet again deliver a stellar performance. With each project, Sara has brought new characters to the screen.