Sara Ali Khan has always been drawn to romance as a genre in films

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has been the talk of the town ever since her debut with Kedarnath. After that, she delivered another stellar performance with Simmba which brought her more love from all across. Hailed popularly as the buzz girl of Bollywood, Sara has always been drawn towards the genre of romance and her choice of projects displays that.

Her debut was a storyline that finds itself in a romantic pool and so does her upcoming projects, Coolie No 1 which has a romantic element to it and Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal which is all set to release on Valentine’s Day this year. To work with Imtiaz Ali has been a dream come true for the actress where her director is known for having a flair with romance in films.

The actress is the right representation of a youth icon for all her choices. From being a filmmaker’s favourite to a paparazzi favourite, everything about Sara becomes a headline. She is the perfect representation of what young love is and also emerged as the best debutant which was immediately followed by Simmba which charted big numbers commercially at the box office as well.

From being the face of iconic brands and shining on the cover of leading magazines, Sara is one name who has all the buzz around her.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan which the audience is already looking forward to.