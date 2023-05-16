Sara Ali Khan jets off to Cannes, ahead of her red carpet debut; actress says, 'From Kedarnath to Cannes'

Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is all set to grace the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress jetted off to the French Riviera last night, post the trailer launch event of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in the day. 

The actress donned upon a sleek look, with a blue leather jacket and sling bag for the long journey ahead. She also obliged pictures to fans, on her way inside the airport, as she was mobbed. 'From Kedarnath to Cannes' she says, while interacting with the shutterbugs at the airport. 

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a number of projects lined up. Presently, she is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 11:35

