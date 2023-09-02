Sara Ali Khan kickstarts prep for 'Murder Mubarak' with director Homi Adajania! Check it out!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 20:18
movie_image: 
Sara Ali Khan kickstarts prep for 'Murder Mubarak' with director Homi Adajania! Check it out!

MUMBAI : Sara Ali Khan is the most promising actresses in the new lot of actresses. With every movie of hers, not only have we seen her experimenting but also leveling up with each film. With wrapping 3 films in the previous year, she's now gearing up for her new movie with director Homi Adajania; namely “Murder Mubarak” additionally with 5 films lined up.

 Recently, director Homi Adajania posted a picture of Sara's quoting “Don't fear sailing the sea in an egg shell”. To which Sara replied, reposting the story “Can't wait to disappear for a while.. waiting to be on set with you”.

Sara with her goofy personality and her massive social media presence has made her way through the audience's hearts. Not only this, her commendable performances back to back has gained her the respect as a promising actress of this era.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Murder Mubarak' among other projects which are yet to be announced.

 

Sara Ali Khan Ae Watan Mere Watan Vicky Kaushal Gaslight Tiger Shroff Aashiqui 3 Kartik Aaryan Karan Johar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 20:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Monica Kapoor set to fix Pihu’s wedding as she wants to get rid of her
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead...
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
MUMBAI:Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee. The actress has...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya begins to fall for Anuj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” – netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
MUMBAI :No doubt, Sara Ali Khan has been winning the hearts of fans over time with her beautiful acting. Not just with...
Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki
MUMBAI:No doubt this year 2023 belongs to the superstar Shahrukh Khan, the actor is already winning the hearts of the...
Recent Stories
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced

Latest Video

Related Stories
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” – netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki
Suniel Shetty on why he spoke about Boycott Bollywood trend, “All I was asking for was respect” – Exclusive
Suniel Shetty on why he spoke about Boycott Bollywood trend, “All I was asking for was respect” – Exclusive
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
Hot Pics! Here are times when actress Satarupa Pyne raised the temperature with her hot looks
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”