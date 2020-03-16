Sara Ali Khan misses 'Atrangi Re' days as she wishes costar Dhanush on his Birthday

MUMBAI : In the video, Sara can be seen doing a Bhangra step in front of Dhanush in a south Indian attire on the sets of Atrangi Re. The actress penned down a sweet caption saying -

"Happy birthday, @dhanushkrajA

Have the best day!!

As usual, I'm over-enthusiastic and excited while you are calm, poised and contained

Missing these Atrangi days

#bts"

Recently Sara congratulated Dhanush for his Hollywood debut, 'The Gray Man' which is now streaming on Netflix, and this speaks volumes about the great camaraderie both the actors share off-screen. It would be amazing to see them together on the screen again.

While on the film front, the actress will be seen next in ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next toVikrant Massey.