News

Sara Ali Khan my senior in school, recalls Ananya Panday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 12:18 PM

Budding Bollywood star Ananya Panday has been trending all through Monday on Twitter, thanks to an interview where she revealed sharing a "comfortable" equation with rumoured couple, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

On Sara, Ananya recalled the "Kedarnath actress was her senior in school. "Sara was my senior in school, the two of us were in the same house and participated in a lot of drama competitions," she said.

The "Student Of The Year 2" debutante also counted Kartik among her best friends. "Kartik is one of my closest industry friends. He is funny and constantly made me laugh while shooting. We have a comfortable equation," Ananya told "Mumbai Mirror" about the actor, with whome she will soon be seen sharing screen space in "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

In December last year, Ananya had taken to Instagram to post a photo of herself with Sara, and wished her "good luck and loads of love always".

Source: IANS

Tags > Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Student of the Year 2,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

A star studded evening at the screening of...

A star studded evening at the screening of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Mission Over Mars(M-O-M)
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
09 Sep 2019 05:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fashion Face-Off I Similarities spotted between Sonam Kapoor& Shweta Tiwari's daughter palak Tiwari
Fashion Face-Off I Similarities spotted between... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Jay Soni
Jay Soni

past seven days