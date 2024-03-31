Sara Ali Khan opens up about her political aspirations; Says ‘I grew up knowing Ushaben Mehta’

The actress tried to do something different in both flicks. Though MM was her first suspense thriller, in Ae Watan Mere Watan she portrayed Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter. The actress has recently said that she also wants to go into politics.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 12:45
movie_image: 
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, two of Sara Ali Khan's highly anticipated OTT films, were released in March, giving her a busy month. The actress tried to do something different in both flicks. Though MM was her first suspense thriller, in  Ae Watan Mere Watan  she portrayed Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter. The actress has recently said that she also wants to go into politics.

(Also read: Murder Mubarak Review: Pankaj Tripathi's cat-and-mouse game with Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and an all-star cast makes for a tantalizing treat)

 

Sara Ali Khan was asked to either confirm or refute certain statements made about her during an interview for Netflix India with stand-up comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi. In response to a statement that suggested, "Somewhere down the line, Sara wants to join politics," the actress said, "Yes, she does."

Interestingly, Sara has a degree in history and political science from Columbia University. This is not the first time she has shared her interest in politics. Back in 2019, during an interview with the popular news portal, Sara shared her interest in politics and said, "I have a degree in history and political science, so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life, but it's not a backup plan. I am not leaving, and if people will give me the opportunity to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long I can."

Meanwhile, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, heaped praises on Sara Ali Khan for bringing Usha Mehta alive in Ae Watan Mere Watan. A heartfelt note by him on X (Twitter) read, "I grew up knowing Ushaben Mehta. She mentored me in my youth. I had heard tales of her exploits running the clandestine Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement. It all came alive as I watched #Ae_Vatan_Mere_Vatan. Thank you @SaraAliKhan you brought Ushaben alive."

Anurag Basu's much-awaited Metro is her next is Sara's upcoming film appearance after Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. A follow-up to the highly acclaimed 2007 movie Life in a... Metro, In Dino. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on September 13, 2024, and stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta in supporting roles.

(Also read: Murder Mubarak: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan starrer is missing out on these elements )

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Murder Mubarak Netflix Pankaj Tripathi Sara Ali Khan Vijay Varma Karisma Kapoor Dimple Kapadia Tisca Chopra Sanjay Kapoor Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Geetika Vidya Ohlyan opens up about her struggles she faced in the film industry, and losing a role to Priyanka Chopra, ‘Is it because I am from Haryana, or look a certain way?’
MUMBAI: Actress Geetika Vidya rose to fame with her film Soni where she played the role of a police officer. The...
Farah Khan reveals her doctor asked her to let go of one baby when she got the news of being pregnant with triplets, ‘we thought it was twins…”
MUMBAI: Farah Khan is one of the most well known filmmakers and choreographers of the Hindi film industry. She is known...
Virat Kohli opens up about his long-break with wife Anushka Sharma; ‘things become totally different from a family perspective’
MUMBAI : There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb...
Farah Khan recalls her mother's warning against marrying at 22; Says ‘But I have a weird family’
MUMBAI: Bollywood's talented choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan is one of the best. Her distinctive dance...
Vrushab Khadtale Shares Inspirational Journey Working Alongside Bollywood Icon Anil Kapoor in "Fanney Khan" in 2018
MUMBAI: In the bustling world of Bollywood, every aspiring actor dreams of that one breakthrough moment, a chance to...
Akshay Kumar sheds light on recent flops ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release; Says ‘Sometimes success is there, sometimes it’s not’
MUMBAI: In the Bollywood film industry, Akshay Kumar is a highly sought-after actor. He is now at an uncommonly high...
Recent Stories
Geetika Vidya Ohlyan
Geetika Vidya Ohlyan opens up about her struggles she faced in the film industry, and losing a role to Priyanka Chopra, ‘Is it because I am from Haryana, or look a certain way?’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Geetika Vidya Ohlyan
Geetika Vidya Ohlyan opens up about her struggles she faced in the film industry, and losing a role to Priyanka Chopra, ‘Is it because I am from Haryana, or look a certain way?’
Farah
Farah Khan reveals her doctor asked her to let go of one baby when she got the news of being pregnant with triplets, ‘we thought it was twins…”
Anushka
Virat Kohli opens up about his long-break with wife Anushka Sharma; ‘things become totally different from a family perspective’
Farah
Farah Khan recalls her mother's warning against marrying at 22; Says ‘But I have a weird family’
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar sheds light on recent flops ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release; Says ‘Sometimes success is there, sometimes it’s not’
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor calls himself an OUTSIDER in the film industry; Says ‘Everybody says this is Pankaj Kapoor ka beta hai’