Sara Ali Khan opens up about her political aspirations; Says ‘I grew up knowing Ushaben Mehta’

MUMBAI: Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, two of Sara Ali Khan's highly anticipated OTT films, were released in March, giving her a busy month. The actress tried to do something different in both flicks. Though MM was her first suspense thriller, in Ae Watan Mere Watan she portrayed Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter. The actress has recently said that she also wants to go into politics.

(Also read: Murder Mubarak Review: Pankaj Tripathi's cat-and-mouse game with Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and an all-star cast makes for a tantalizing treat)

Sara Ali Khan was asked to either confirm or refute certain statements made about her during an interview for Netflix India with stand-up comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi. In response to a statement that suggested, "Somewhere down the line, Sara wants to join politics," the actress said, "Yes, she does."

Interestingly, Sara has a degree in history and political science from Columbia University. This is not the first time she has shared her interest in politics. Back in 2019, during an interview with the popular news portal, Sara shared her interest in politics and said, "I have a degree in history and political science, so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life, but it's not a backup plan. I am not leaving, and if people will give me the opportunity to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long I can."

Meanwhile, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, heaped praises on Sara Ali Khan for bringing Usha Mehta alive in Ae Watan Mere Watan. A heartfelt note by him on X (Twitter) read, "I grew up knowing Ushaben Mehta. She mentored me in my youth. I had heard tales of her exploits running the clandestine Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement. It all came alive as I watched #Ae_Vatan_Mere_Vatan. Thank you @SaraAliKhan you brought Ushaben alive."

Anurag Basu's much-awaited Metro is her next is Sara's upcoming film appearance after Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. A follow-up to the highly acclaimed 2007 movie Life in a... Metro, In Dino. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on September 13, 2024, and stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta in supporting roles.

(Also read: Murder Mubarak: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan starrer is missing out on these elements )

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla