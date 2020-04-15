News

Sara Ali Khan: Our hearts, minds, souls aren't in lockdown

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 07:05 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a beautiful photograph of herself along with some profound brainstorming. She says that the hearts, minds and souls are not in lockdown.

Sharing a stunning monochrome picture of herself on Instagram, she wrote: "Our hearts, minds and souls aren't in lockdown #stayhome #staystrong#staypositive #staysafe," she captioned the image, which has garnered over 1.5 million likes on social media.

She had recently shared a throwback video of herself along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan telling "knock-knock" jokes".

She had also shared tips for fans to beat lockdown boredom during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".

Tags Sara Ali Khan Lockdown Ibrahim Ali Khan COVID-19 Love Aaj Kal Kartik Aaryan Varun Dhawan Coolie No.1 Akshay Kumar Dhanush Atrangi Re Instagram TellyChakkar
