Sara Ali Khan a rebel child, agree mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2020 04:06 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a "rebel" child who got "good grades in school", according to her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim.

Sara took to Instagram and shared a fun video with mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim as they sit together to take up the TikTok challenge, "Who's most likely?".

In the clip, answering to the question who is the most courageous, Ibrahim and mother Amrita point at Sara, who accepts she is she is the most courageous in the group.

The next question is who is most likely to get arrested. While Ibrahim points at himself, Sara believes it's her mother, and so does Amrita!

The three also agreed Amrita is the most popular person among them.

Asked about the rebel child and who got better grades at school, they all agreed on Sara.

"The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King," The star captioned the clip, which currently has over 3.5 million views.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".

 

