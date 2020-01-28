Sara Ali Khan recently attended a reality show and shook a leg on ‘Twist’ with a contestant. Check it out!

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2 sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan alongside. The actress recently attended a reality show and shook a leg with the contestant Shahzan Mujeeb on the song Twist from the movie Love Aaj Kal.

The performance left others in total awe and the actress had a fun time with others as well. The contestant definitely could not believe his luck when Sara got on to the stage to dance with him. Sara enjoyed her time with the other contestants as well but it surely made them all super jealous.

Sara Ali Khan was omnipresent through 2019 with various awards and magazine covers and prepping for 2020 in full swing for her upcoming projects. Ever since her debut with Kedarnath, Sara has been creating headlines. With her next Simmba as well, the actress charted another blockbuster with two back to back successes.

After Love Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan which the audience is already looking forward to.