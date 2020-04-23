Sara Ali Khan recently did a power-packed work-out live feed on her handle and the fans loved it!

MUMBAI: Amidst the global crisis, celebrities are indulging in Instagram Live to stay connected to their fans. The social media platform has gifted us one of the few perks of quarantine: unfiltered and unedited celebrity content. Sara Ali Khan who enjoys massive fan following on her account has always managed to entertain the audiences with her fun-loving vibe.

Making the most of her time in the current situation, the buzz girl recently did a fitness live and looks like it was a huge hit. In terms of her fans viewing her live, the number was vast. Fans look forward to Sara's live session as they are relatable, fun and it gives her fans a chance to communicate with their star. Sara has always adored the love of her fans and in reciprocation has bestowed them with pleasing and entertaining content.

Time and again, Sara has provided energetic entertainment to her enormous following, by pursuing live workout sessions where she inspires the audience to stay fit during the lockdown.

The live-stream acts as a good source of motivation to the audience. Her transformation story is exceedingly inspiring on various levels. While kudos to Sara for keeping us entertained and motivated, we are curious on what her next live will be about.

The actress cherishes enormous fan following among her generation which is a benchmark in itself and really laudable. Owing to her popularity, she happens to be a heartthrob of her generation and her fans draw inspiration from her.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has an enthralling line up of projects with two varied roles, one in Aanand L. Rai directorial Attrangi Re which is a musical film and the other in Coolie No.1, helmed by David Dhawan which is a remake of the commercial classic comedy film from 1995.