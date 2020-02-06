Sara Ali Khan in remake of Amrita Singh's Chameli Ki Shaadi?

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented newbies in the industry. She is working on two projects currently and one announced. Now, another opportunity has come knocking her door.

She is being offered the role of mother in the remake of the 80s' classic and Amrita Singh's memorable movie, 'Chameli Ki Shaadi'. She has been approached to reprise the role with a new outlook and probably a more modern context. However, she still hasn't agreed on the role officialy, after all, she has no time to find for more decision to make at the moment. She also added that she's a bit unsure if she'll be able to justify the role because remakes are often hard to do justice to especially when the original is such a masterpiece. Another reason for her being offered this role is because of the striking similarities between her and her mother Amrita Singh.

Currently the actress is awaiting the release of her movie 'Love Aaj Kal', where she will be seen sharing screen with her Kartik Aryan.

