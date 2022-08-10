Sara Ali Khan reveals she follows THIS account on social media for thirst trap – Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March 2023. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sara and played a game with her named Social Media Sass, and she revealed which Instagram account she follows for thirst trap, the Instagram account she stalks and more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 16:26
movie_image: 
Sara

MUMBAI :  Sara Ali Khan has been slowly making a mark in Bollywood with the variety of roles that she is portraying in the movies. The actress will next be seen in Gaslight which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The trailer of the film has grabbed everyone’s attention.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sara Ali Khan and played a game with her name Social Media Sass, and she revealed which Instagram account she follows for thirst trap, the Instagram account she stalks and more...

Also Read:  Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and more; when fans of these stars crossed the line

Do you remember the first person you followed when you joined Instagram?

Oh my god! I joined in 2017, I think it’s between Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Sushant (Singh Rajput), and Gattu sir (Abhishek Kapoor).

Instagram account you follow for thirst trap?

Ranveer!

Instagram account you follow for fashion tips?

Gigi Hadid, but then I realised that you need those legs. So, I stopped doing it.

One person you stalk on social media.

Viral Bhayani, he stalks everybody and I stalk him. I love him.

Well, Sara surely gave some very interesting answers during our fun Social Media Sass segment.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath which was a hit at the box office. The actress impressed everyone with her performance in it, and in the same year, she was seen in Simmba which was also a super hit.

Also Read: Must Read! Sara Ali Khan says, “My performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible and I was not convincing in Coolie No. 1”

Later, she was seen in Love Aaj Kal which had failed to make a mark at the box office. Sara grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in Atrangi Re, and now, her fans are looking forward to Gaslight which is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sara Ali Khan Gaslight Vikrant Massey Chitrangada Singh Kedarnath Simmba Atrangi Re Ranveer Singh Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 16:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Imlie: Love is in the air! Imlie and Atharva slip and fall, couple has an eyelock moment with a smile on their face
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Imlie’is doing great with the ratings and the fan base is expanded thanks to the new...
Trolled! Jee Rahe The Hum from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out; netizens say, “Gold mines for meme lovers”
MUMBAI :  Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The teaser of the...
Whoa! Uri actress Riva Arora’s mom gifts her a car worth 44 lakhs, actress shares pictures showing her excitement
MUMBAI :Popular Child artist Riva Arora who was recently seen in the Rakul Preet Singh starrer Chhatriwali has added...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Twist! Samrat is heartbroken over Nayantara’s kidnapping, feels helpless!
MUMBAI :  Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' has taken a leap of 20 years, and the story now focuses on...
Awesome! From a luxury Mumbai Apartment to a palatial Punjab home, here’s a look at Kapil Sharma’s properties
MUMBAI :Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Trolled! Jee Rahe The Hum from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out; netizens say, “Gold mines for meme lovers”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Salman Khan
Trolled! Jee Rahe The Hum from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out; netizens say, “Gold mines for meme lovers”
actress shares pictures showing her excitement
Whoa! Uri actress Riva Arora’s mom gifts her a car worth 44 lakhs, actress shares pictures showing her excitement
Mrs Chatterjee
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji starrer shows a drop on Monday, needs to be steady further
reunited
What! Rani Mukerji got switched with another baby after birth, read on to know how she was reunited with her family
Shah Rukh Khan
WOW! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to premiere on OTT tomorrow, netizens say, “Beware records are going to shattered”
Kiran Kher tests
OMG! Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19