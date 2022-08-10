Sara Ali Khan reveals she follows THIS account on social media for thirst trap – Exclusive

MUMBAI : Sara Ali Khan has been slowly making a mark in Bollywood with the variety of roles that she is portraying in the movies. The actress will next be seen in Gaslight which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The trailer of the film has grabbed everyone’s attention.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sara Ali Khan and played a game with her name Social Media Sass, and she revealed which Instagram account she follows for thirst trap, the Instagram account she stalks and more...

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and more; when fans of these stars crossed the line

Do you remember the first person you followed when you joined Instagram?

Oh my god! I joined in 2017, I think it’s between Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Sushant (Singh Rajput), and Gattu sir (Abhishek Kapoor).

Instagram account you follow for thirst trap?

Ranveer!

Instagram account you follow for fashion tips?

Gigi Hadid, but then I realised that you need those legs. So, I stopped doing it.

One person you stalk on social media.

Viral Bhayani, he stalks everybody and I stalk him. I love him.

Well, Sara surely gave some very interesting answers during our fun Social Media Sass segment.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath which was a hit at the box office. The actress impressed everyone with her performance in it, and in the same year, she was seen in Simmba which was also a super hit.

Also Read: Must Read! Sara Ali Khan says, “My performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible and I was not convincing in Coolie No. 1”

Later, she was seen in Love Aaj Kal which had failed to make a mark at the box office. Sara grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in Atrangi Re, and now, her fans are looking forward to Gaslight which is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.