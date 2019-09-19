News

Sara Ali Khan roped in for Cocktail 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Sep 2019 06:37 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. She might be a couple of films old but she has already made a place for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her talent. She is indeed one of the most popular star kids and enjoys a huge fan following. She will be next seen reprising Karisma Kapoor’s role in Coolie No 1. Now, latest reports suggest that she will also be stepping into Deepika Padukone's shoes for Cocktail 2. 

A source told Pinkvilla, "Sara was almost roped in for Angrezi Medium but eventually, dates didn't work out. Dinesh Vijan really likes her screen presence and feels Sara is a brilliant performer, so he has been wanting to work with her. Now, when Maddock Films was planning to make the next instalment in the Cocktail franchise, they bounced the idea off to Sara. The actress has liked the concept of Cocktail 2 and will mostly step into Deepika Padukone's shoes for the sequel." 

The source added, "The modalities are being worked out currently. But Sara has given her go ahead. After Coolie No. 1, she will finish Aanand Rai's next so her dates will be free from April next year. Along with Cocktail 2, she's in talks for another movie that's being directed by a filmmaker who makes rather unconventional films.”

Tags > Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Coolie No 1, Kedarnath, Simmba, Deepika Padukone,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
19 Sep 2019 04:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Amazon Prime The Family Man’s cast spill each other’s secrets
Amazon Prime The Family Man’s cast spill each... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
19 Sep 2019 04:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Courtroom Drama in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
Courtroom Drama in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia

past seven days