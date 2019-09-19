Sara Ali Khan roped in for Cocktail 2

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. She might be a couple of films old but she has already made a place for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her talent. She is indeed one of the most popular star kids and enjoys a huge fan following. She will be next seen reprising Karisma Kapoor’s role in Coolie No 1. Now, latest reports suggest that she will also be stepping into Deepika Padukone's shoes for Cocktail 2.



A source told Pinkvilla, "Sara was almost roped in for Angrezi Medium but eventually, dates didn't work out. Dinesh Vijan really likes her screen presence and feels Sara is a brilliant performer, so he has been wanting to work with her. Now, when Maddock Films was planning to make the next instalment in the Cocktail franchise, they bounced the idea off to Sara. The actress has liked the concept of Cocktail 2 and will mostly step into Deepika Padukone's shoes for the sequel."



The source added, "The modalities are being worked out currently. But Sara has given her go ahead. After Coolie No. 1, she will finish Aanand Rai's next so her dates will be free from April next year. Along with Cocktail 2, she's in talks for another movie that's being directed by a filmmaker who makes rather unconventional films.”