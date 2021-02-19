Sara Ali Khan shared an unknown person’s photo wearing a jersey named Iggy asks fans to guess who he is?

MUMBAI: Sar Ali Khan is one of the most talked-about star kids these days be it for her career or personal life the young actresses in always making news.

These days the actress is buy shooting for her upcoming projects and recently she had shared a photo on her social media account which as grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Post 14th February, Sara shared a picture with her girl gang. Sara looked pretty and hot in red as she posed for a photo with her girls. They all were clicked holding a red rose in their hand.

Today the Kedarnath actress shared a photo of a mystery man and asked the fans to guess who he was.

Sara shared a back-facing picture of a mystery man and asked fans to guess who it is. The man in the picture shared by the Love Aaj Kal actress is wearing a jersey with the name ‘Iggy’ on it.

The red colour Jersy has the number 7 printed on it. Its no surprises there as many of her fans must have guessed who it is.

The photo is none other than her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as the actress often calls him Iggy in her posts on social media.

Sara Ali Khan shares a close bond with her little brother. They both are inseparable. The actress constantly shares pictures and videos on her social media with Ibrahim. The two share a very special bond of friendship and the brother and sister duo give major sibling goals!

