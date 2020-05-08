News

Sara Ali Khan shares photo collage of funny faces

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a new quirky photo collage of herself on Instagram.

In the pictutes she wears a grey t-shirt, which had a fizzy beverage brand name written on it.

In one image, Sara looks into the camera, in the second photo, she is seen pouting, while in the third, the "Simmba" actress is frowning and in the fourth image, she is seen making a goofy face.

Recently, Sara had mentioned that she misses being a working woman, what with the COVID-19 lockdown bringing life to a standstill.

Sara, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, took to Instagram and shared a collage of photographs featuring herself from the sets of "Kedarnath", "Simmba", "Love Aajkal", "Coolie No.1" and "Atrangi Re".

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".

