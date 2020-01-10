Sara Ali Khan shocked as a fan tried to kiss her

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. She might be a couple of films old but she has already made a place for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her talent. She is indeed one of the most popular star kids and enjoys a huge fan following.



The actress is currently in news because of a shocking move of a fan. Well, after her workout session, she was spotted by a few of her fans who wanted a picture with her. She was seen wearing a white crop top and shorts and also greeted the paparazzi with her million-dollar smile and waved at them. A photographer asked her how she was and she cheerfully replied with, “bas, aap kaise ho?” She then poses for a selfie with her fans, and it was then, that a male fan leaned in to kiss her hand, as she extended it for a handshake. The actress was visibly shocked and also pulled back her hand. A security guard jumped to her rescue and can be seen making a slapping gesture.



Speaking about her upcoming projects, Sara will be seen in Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.