Sara Ali Khan shows her love for 'them'

Love Aaj Kal actress Sara is known for her cuteness, and this time, her expressions while looking at cookies are priceless. Read on!

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
08 Apr 2020 03:48 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan created a storm with her debut film Kedarnath, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She is perhaps the youngest actor to have so many coveted brands to her name, so early in her career.

Sara might be just three films old but has already created a niche for herself in Bollywood and also commands a huge fan following across the nation and on social media. The Pataudi girl is also one of the favourites of the paparazzi and frequently makes headlines for the smallest thing she is seen doing.

Sara is currently under home quarantine and following all the rules during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The actress is quite popular for her cute expressions and acting skills. This time, she was seen doing something very funny.

Have a look. 

Sara has recently shared a collage of pictures on her Instagram handle in which she strikes some super cute expressions. As per her caption, these are the faces that she makes when she gets to see cookies, and we are sure many of us will relate to her in this regard. Clad in a black outfit and wearing a blue-coloured ribbon hairband, Sara looks undeniably pretty in the pictures.

On the work front, the actress has been roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in the comedy-drama Coolie No. 1, which has been directed by David Dhawan. It has been co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani and also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and others in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. Coolie No. 1 is slated to be released on May 1, 2020. However, it may now be pushed further owing to the situation created by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

